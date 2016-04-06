University to Grant Honorary Degree to Donald Trump

Success is just around the corner, and that means Spring Convocation will soon be here. Each year, the University bestows honorary degrees to amazing thinkers and winners. This year, the university struck orange when it announced that it will be presenting a Doctor of Commerce, Honoris Causa to the greatest winner of all, Donald J. Drumpf.

“Part of the beauty of me is that I’m really rich.” Said the Donald.

The University was very excited about this huge win. We contacted SMU administration to learn more about how they select their honorary degree recipients.

“At Saint Mary’s we look to honour people for three things, a big brain, a big heart and a big wallet. The best of all these things is a big wallet. Donald J. Drumpf has the best wallet.” A spokesperson for the University told The Urinal.

Many Bachelor of Commerce grads were excited about the opportunity.

“I just really like the guy. He’s a winner. That’s what I think is the most important thing. I want to meet him and challenge him to a game of beer pong so I can show him how good I am at winning.” One student said.

The honour that is being given to Drumpf did come with a few riders. This is what you would expect, from someone who wrote The Art of the Deal. The Drumpf Organization has already released some plans to the press about developments they see for the campus.

“We are going to build the best residence, right where that tiny one in the middle with all the mice. We’re going to build the best building you ever seen. It will have pools and bars and casinos, we will make SMU great again!”

Drumpf did not provide any further information or elaboration. When pressed about the height, he just said “the highest you have ever seen.”

By Neil Van Man Bun, Section Editor

*this is a satire piece*