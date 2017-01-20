UdeM Jump Start Open Track Meet

The Huskies Track and Field team travelled to the University de Moncton this past weekend to compete in the Moncton JumpStart Open. The Huskies performed well in their first meet of 2017.

Jonathan Peverill achieved his McGill Open standard by winning the Men’s 1000m in a time of 2:38. Drew LeFrank also achieved his McGill Open standard finishing third in the 1000m with a time of 2:43. Drew also finished third in the 600m in a time of 1:27. Albert Opoku competed very well finishing fourth in the men’s 60m achieving his McGill Open standard with a personal best time of 7.22 seconds. Hilary Richardson posted a personal best in the shot put with a throw of 8.62m finishing fifth out of female university throwers. Blessing Nwaigwe competed strongly in the female 600m finishing second in 1:45. Samantha Fader also had a very impressive day finishing second in the women’s 1000m in 3:17.

The Huskies compete next this coming weekend at the Canada Games Center in Halifax for the Athletics Nova Scotia Indoor Championships and in Truro for the Dalhousie Throws Meet.

Best of Luck to all Huskies competing this weekend.