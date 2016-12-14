With the time it takes to bus from Sackville to SMU, Michael Kennedy thinks public transit is limiting students’ living options.

“An hour and a half to go twenty kilometers, that’s a big problem,” says Kennedy, Director of the Building Owners and Manager Association (BOMA). “That limits where people can live, where people can work, and where they can go to school.”

The association has proposed a system of rail transit they have dubbed the Green Interconnected Rapid Transit (GIRT). It is being offered as a blueprint to bring the areas surrounding the Halifax peninsula a more effective way to commute, combining the paths carved by existing rail lines with green commuter rail technology.

“All we want is a study from the HRM on our proposed system,” said Kennedy, who has spoken to multiple levels of government to gauge interest. Kennedy is turning to students and residents to make it known better transit is needed. “The mayor seemed to believe all students wanted to live on the peninsula anyway.”

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)’s latest report on housing prices, a bachelor apartment on the south end of the peninsula averages just under $800/month, while similar properties in Dartmouth average $570/month. Kennedy is hoping to open up even more areas as feasible student rentals – ultimately driving prices down. “If students had reliable service to get back and forth from school they could live anywhere,” he said.

The proposal starts by connecting the peninsula with Dartmouth, Windsor Junction/Beaverbank, and Eastern Passage, with later phases including Timberlea, Enfield, and Mt. Uniacke/Windsor. On top of transportation for students, Kennedy asserts there would be increased employment options for those without a vehicle.

“There would be an incredible social and economic benefit,” says Kennedy. “Transportation is the single biggest issue facing business owners – tenants can’t get employees to their buildings.” For example, in April a CBC article featured Mark Clare, a resident who asserted 10 jobs he applied for wouldn’t consider bus commuters.

“The definition of crazy is trying the same thing and expecting different results,” Kennedy said in regards to the city’s reliance on buses over rail. “The entire public in HRM really needs this kind of system.”

Adam Faber