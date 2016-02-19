The consequences of apathy

Neil Van Horne, Section Editor

It seems like there is a growing culture of apathy in Nova Scotia, and as someone who cares (maybe too much) about what is right, this is worrisome.

The people, on several different occasions have been told by those more powerful that a change is going to happen, and there is nothing we can do about it. So naturally we whine about it for a bit and then give up, going back to things as if nothing changed.

Public sector employees have suffered a legislated wage freeze, newsroom staff at the Chronicle Herald are on strike to maintain a contract that was fought for over a generation, for reasons as simple as preserving the clause that guarantees men and woman equal work for equal pay. Students at SMU were among the first to taste this harsh bit of news, when the University announced tuition hikes. SMUSA presented this with the President and other administrators, we whined about it and then we gave up.

This was a long time coming though, ever since the spring of 2015 people who were following the news could predict that because of the budget and Bill 100 that the Liberals made law, universities would have the opportunity to hike up fees for students.

Students should have lobbied the government and universities as soon as this happened. The trick to effective lobbying is to focus on why what you want is what is best for who you are lobbying as well. The University, and the province as a whole will not have as many new students next year. I am betting you that. If I am wrong, I will shave my hair off (which I haven’t done in two years).

Why were we unable to communicate to those in power that raising tuition would harm them, if students leave or decide not to come their revenue will decline despite the increase in tuition.

Effective lobbying and not giving up on our wish for lower fees is not out of the question – don’t forget that this hike is to be phased in over 3 years. If enrolment and revenue drop next year, that is our chance to make the case for more affordable education.