Take some free advice

As I get close to finishing my last semester at Saint Mary’s, I’ve taken the time to reflect on what the past four years have been like. Halifax is a city that keeps on giving, there’s always a new adventure around the corner, whether it be a new restaurant opening, a new hike to try, or a new drink special at your favourite place, you’ll never have an excuse to be bored. Sitting down to write this article was difficult. I couldn’t figure out exactly what I wanted to say, did I want to give advice? Places to go? Things to do? I landed on a mix of the three: advice about places to go and things to do! So here are my top 5 places to check out, and what to do/ bring while you’re there.

HALIFAX SEAPORT MARKET

The oldest farmers market in North America, being founded in 1750, the Halifax Seaport Market is home to some of the best food and drinks in the city. The best time to go is Saturday mornings, you’ll get the full experience of a bustling market and everything is still fully stocked. The MUST try is Bramosa’s Breakfast Pizza coupled with a steaming cup of joe from Java Blend next door. You can find them upstairs with a great view of the harbour! Take the time to walk around and see all the different vendors that make their way into the city and enjoy the live music local musicians so kindly play for us.

POLLY’S COVE TRAIL

On the way to Peggy’s Cove, Polly’s trail is a lesser known hike down to the water. It’s usually way less crowded, and personally, I think it is equally if not more beautiful than Peggy’s! You get a mixture of the rugged coastline view and a beautiful view of the forest making your way through the trail. It’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon (hungover or not!).

TWO IF BY SEA

Hali famous for their croissants, Two If By Sea is my go-to for a morning coffee with a friend. Their main location is in Dartmouth and is easily reachable by taking the Harbour Ferry across (free with a student card!). A coffee and a croissant is the perfect pairing to watch the sunrise on the harbour if you can get up in time!

MOKSHA YOGA

Hot yoga is a great way to clear your mind, do something great for your body, and experience the active culture in Halifax. Located on Dresden row off Spring Garden, you can try a class and donate to a local charity with their $5 classes on either Friday nights at 9pm or Sunday’s at 6pm. I usually head over to Pete’s Frootique’s smoothie bar across the street for a post yoga shot of delicious organic goodness.

BEER!

I couldn’t pick just one place. The bar scene in Halifax is unparalleled and I suggest doing your best to hit all the great spots! Durty Nelly’s, Good Robot Brewing Company, Garrison Brewery, Your Fathers Moustache, The Old Triangle, Maxwell’s Plum…just to name a few! Hopefully by the time you’re reaching Take some free advice the end of your degree at Saint Mary’s you’ll have your own top 5 experiences that have stood out during your time in Halifax. One last piece of advice: get out there and explore this beautiful city, it has so much to offer you! Dana Doswell is a graduating student who is an adventure loving, yoga and coffee junky who loves exploring her surroundings.

Dana Doswell

Contributor