Speaking in Tongues Hosts ‘Pay What You Can’ Night for Students

It can be a tiring task to find affordable entertainment as a student that differs from the usual bars, movies, Netfilx and video games. We are fortunate to live in a city that has a thriving theatre scene for its size. While enjoyable, and certainly a break from the typical pastimes, good equity theatre can sometimes dip deep into your limited spending money as a student.

Luckily, DMV Theatre is hosting a night where students can come see live theatre, and pay whatever they are able to. The event is Thursday night at 7:30, January 26th.The play will be showing at Neptune’s Scotiabank Theatre on Argyle, as part of the Neptune Theatre Open Spaces Program, an “effort to assist professional theatre companies in the region who are in need of performance space and technical support.”

Speaking in Tongues is an award winning drama by Australian playwright Andrew Bovell, which has also been turned into the film Lantana. It is being directed by Halifax local Matthew Walker, returning after a career In Toronto, where he earned his Graduate degree and directed plays with Litmus, which he is also the founder.

Speaking in Tongues is a mystery, focusing on the relationships of two couples contemplating infidelity and the “ripple effect” of the choices the main characters make.

“This play is challenging and unique, it’s unlike any other play I’ve worked on” Says Walker. “The stories of our two couples are overlapping, and it deals with relationships in a relatable way.”

Walker was intrigued by some of the unique aspects of the play.

“For Instance, Bovell does something different after the intermission – he introduces four new characters who are affected by the choices that our initial characters make. It shows how individual choices affect the greater community.”

DMV Theatre has been performing in Halifax for ten years. This is Walker’s first time directing, assuming a new role after acting in several performances with the group.

Bovell says that the play is about “people yearning for meaning and grabbing onto small moments of hope and humour to combat an increasing sense of alienation.”

The show features the talents of Francine Deschepper, Michael Ferguson, Pamela Halstead and Theo Pitsiavas.

If you can’t make the show tomorrow night, there is still student pricing at $17, and runs Thursday – Sunday at 7:30. For more information and tickets, call (902) 429-7070 or visit neptunetheatre.com

By Neil Van Horne

Web Editor