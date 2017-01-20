SMUSA Update

Kazi Rahman has been at the helm of SMUSA for just over half of his term and The SMU Journal sat down with him to get an up to date report on how last semester went and what he’s looking forward to in his four remaining months.

First on his list of positives from last semester was the Wellness Centre. It launched in September of 2016 and is a safe place for students to go and talk with a peer mentor or just a quiet place if they are having an overwhelming day. Additionally, Kazi said that he is proud of what the Canadian Alliance of Students Associations’ accomplished this year. CASA put forward 9 recommendations to our Federal MP’s and 5 of them have been presented to committees.

Looking forward to the future was what Kazi was most excited about though. A huge thing SMUSA is trying to get done is their website. You may have seen that it is not up and running, it’s because there is a new one being built – but not quite fast enough. SMUSA is hoping it will be done before the elections, happening next month, we hope so too or else these elections might be the messiest yet. However, Rahman shows effort of trying to make the VP selections fairer – he has suggested to the elections committee that CROs and DROs are not allowed to apply for VP positions. This suggestion likely arrives after the push back received by Kazi after hiring Blair Jones, VP of Academic Affairs, who acted as CRO last election. However, it is important to point out that this has happened many times before. The Journal thinks that this is an excellent suggestion.

Overall it seems that Kazi is optimistic for the future and we can’t wait to see what SMUSA has in store for the rest of the school year.

Erika MacDonald

Editor In Chief