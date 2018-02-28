SMUSA President Hopefuls

My name is Ossama Nasrallah and I’m in my 4th year, majoring in Marketing and Management and also working on my Human Resource Certificate. I’m currently the President of SMUSA and hoping to get re-elected for a second term. Since my first year at SMU, I’ve looked for ways to be as involved as possible. I realized later on that there was not much representation for students within my first-year class and decided that I wanted to represent my peers and ran for President. During my second year, I got offered the position of VP Student Affairs, where I got to work closely with student leaders and students in general. I served as the VP Student Affairs for 2 terms. This year I had the pleasure to serve you as the President of SMUSA and work closely with the University administration, faculty and most importantly you the students of Saint Mary’s. The reason that I am running again, is because I have both a general interest in representing the student voice on campus, combined with my experience of helping students through my current job as SMUSA President. This has been my drive in creating an atmosphere at SMU where students have a united voice and feel that they are being advocated for.

Sincerely,

Ossama

Dear fellow students, friends, and SMU alumni and staff, Yuri here!

Now, many of you have seen me dance or as few of you know I am in charge of the SMU Journal. From the first day I arrived at SMU, I knew I needed to become more involved. Being a part of the dance team, The Journal, the Conflict Resolution team, and a school president in the past, I consistently put in the hours in leadership roles. As SMUSA president, I will undoubtedly improve communication between SMU and students, raise mental awareness and listen more avidly to your questions and concerns. Granted the position as SMUSA president by you my fellow friends, classmates and peers, I promise to strive to make improvements for every student and staff at SMU. SMUSA and myself will work side by side along with the administration to ensure student workshops, fairs and events throughout the year are successful. I assure you, every stone will turn into a milestone. As SMUSA president, with my colleagues and team, we will make your SMU experience an unforgettable one! Today, I ask you to vote for Yuri Kumar!

Should you elect me, I say to the entire student body: I will work, I will serve, and I will deliver! Thank you.

Sincerely,

Yuri