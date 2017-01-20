SMU NTD (Neglected Tropical Diseases) Society Hosts Fundraiser

SMU Voice for Neglected Tropical Diseases is a society of students partnered with the END7 campaign for an important mission. Neglected tropical diseases, also known as NTDs, are a high concern in the developing world. There is a global call to action for treatment and prevention of these diseases. The society has joined this initiative with aims to educate, fundraise and encourage students to be a part of the solution.

NTDs affect populations in developing regions of Africa, Asia, and the Americas. They are caused by a variety of pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. These diseases affect 1.4 billion people worldwide. There are 17 tropical diseases recognize by the World Health Organization (WHO). They are common in 149 developing countries and cost economies millions of dollars yearly. For most of these diseases, treatment is available for free. However, donations are still needed to get treatment into the communities to set up treatment programs.

SMU Voice for NTDs and End7 students have committed to seeing the end of seven of the diseases by 2020. Most people have never heard of diseases like river blindness, snail fever, elephantiasis, hook worm, roundworm and whipworm. However, all seven of these diseases can be treated and prevented with a single drug for as little as 50 cents. A small contribution fosters great impact as this single drug protects and treats an individual for an entire year.

This year SMU Voice for NTDs invites the entire SMU community to join in the celebration of NTD awareness week from January 30th – February 5th. This is a global celebration of the progress in the fight against NTDs with week of overarching themes to express the global priority. On Thursday, 2nd February at 9:00 PM the society will be hosting Tropical Night at the Gorsebrook Lounge. Tropical Night is a fun tropical themed party and the perfect escape from this cold Halifax winter. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the END7 campaign in assisting in the treatment and prevention of millions affected by NTDs worldwide.

The group of students behind SMU Voice for NTDs are passionate about raising awareness and fundraising in order to make a difference and appreciates your support.

Kenya Swain

Contributor