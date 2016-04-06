‘Networking is like vegetables’: Tips and Trips

For the past few months I have been attending tons of networking events including business meals, beer/wine tasting social events, speed interviews and information interviews. As an international student (now an official alumni) who came to Canada two and a half years ago, doing networking with people from various backgrounds is very challenging. I made tons of mistakes that were embarrassing, and are painful to recall.

People usually go to professional social events to meet new people. Generally, these types of events serve food. I find that I can never eat until I’m full at these events because I can’t eat quickly while talking and listening, therefore I always ending up having very little food by the time the events are finished. The worst part is some of the tickets for these events are quite pricy.

If you bring business cards to events, make sure you prepare two separate places to put your own cards and cards that you receive from other people. I once met a person who didn’t bring any business cards, so I asked that person to write down their name, business, and contact information on the back of my card. I then forgot that this is technically not my own card anymore and accidently gave it out to someone else. What a panic when I found out!

You may have opportunities to have coffee with people you meet from business events (known as an information interview). Doing very detailed research can help in avoiding mistakes. I once met a person with a unique first name for an information interview. During our coffee meeting I didn’t say her name once. I faked it well with lots of smiles and friendly gestures, but I won’t always be that lucky. Researching their companies, titles, names, and so on can save you from embarrassment.

You should also be conscious about physical cues when networking. Usually an empty coffee cup or wine glass, or the person you are talking to checking her/his watch frequently, are cues that you should say good-bye. Please don’t continue talking for another 20 minutes like I did.

You also need to send them thank-you emails to appreciate their time and generosity. Almost always you will end up with a certain format for this type of letter. If you decide to copy and paste from a generic letter, double or triple check the letter! You really don’t want to email John and call him Bob.

Final tip, ALWAYS BRING CASH! I have been lucky most of the time as people would kindly offer to pay for my coffee. I always insist on buying them coffee; there is one time I tried really hard to convince a person to let me pay for the bill, but had to go back to ask for cash since that was a cash only café. Epic!

There is such a saying “networking is like vegetables. We know they’re good for us but, we don’t always like the taste.” You will have to make some mistakes to get better. I survived through it, and so will you!

By Doris Wu, Contributor