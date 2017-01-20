Let Them Vape

Something occurred to me the other day when I was just off campus, as I watched another student walk from his class to the sidewalk and pull out his vape. Why can’t you vape on campus? I mean, smoking I can understand, but vapor is harmless right? It leaves almost no odor and dissipates immediately, leaving virtually no trace behind, right? I thought so too.

Turns out vapes leave nasty chemicals lingering just like tobacco does. My cynical nature just assumed that since the University is in bed with the feds big time, they were just following their marching orders, health costs and smoking kills, all that jazz we’ve been bombarded with in Canada since first grade.

In 2014 The World Health Organization recommended that vapes and E-Cigarettes be banned indoors. This is a whole year after SMU initiated the Saint Mary’s University Tobacco-Free Campus Policy, so it was against the norms for them to have to have banned it along with tobacco at that time.

It was before even the Province included vapes in the NS Smoke-Free Places Act. Kim Squires, Senior Director, Human Resources spoke with The Journal to provide a bit of insight as to why vaping is prohibited on campus.

“When the policy was first rolled out in September, 2013, this requirement was not included in the legislation. The University, in the development of the Tobacco-Free Campus policy worked closely with the NS Health Authority, and became aware of health concerns related to use of these devices.”

The health risks caused by a nicotine addiction remain, since you are still absorbing the nicotine into your body. Another risk factor of vapes is ‘popcorn lung’, medically known as Bronchiolitis obliterans. If you are taking about 40 puffs an hour from a vape or an E-cigarette, it is the equivalent to smoking 40 cigarettes a day.

“As the intent of the Tobacco-Free Campus policy is to protect the health of everyone, including people who use tobacco products, the Tobacco-Free Campus Working Group chose to be proactive and include e-cigarettes and other devices under the University’s policy.”

The definition of ‘smoke’ in Nova Scotia was also legally changed in 2015. It now includes all forms of smoke from any device that burns tobacco or any other substance. “Smoke” under the Act, as a verb means “smoke, inhale or exhale smoke from, burn, carry, hold or otherwise have control over a lit or heated cigarette, cigar, pipe, water pipe, electronic cigarette or device that burns or heats tobacco or another substance that is intended to be smoked or inhaled”.

As we move towards legalization of marijuana, you should expect that it will be included in the tobacco free policy just the same.

Vaping may not be as unhealthy as smoking conventional cigarettes, but it is not the technological marvel we had thought for that brief and blissful time. Come find me at the store looking for some nicotine patches.

Neil Van Horne

Web Editor