Introducing Tom Brophy, Senior Director Student Services

Tom Brophy is just wrapping up his second month as Senior Director of Student Services at SMU. One of the first things you notice about him is his distinct accent, which is unmistakably Newfie.

After spending the last few years as Associate Vice-President, Student Services, Enrolment Management and University Registrar at Brandon University in Manitoba, he told The Journal some of the things that appealed to him about SMU. “Being an east coaster, moving back closer to home was an enticing factor for me and my family.”

He also touted Saint Mary’s as having a good reputation for student services.

“I would like to see Saint Mary’s become the gold standard across the country that leads the way in regards to student experience.”

Brophy says that he believes in Alexander Astin’s theory of involvement for the ideal student experience at Saint Mary’s. The theory, which follows the IEO (Input, Environment, Output) focuses on recognizing the backgrounds of students that are coming into your institution, the environment you are creating for them during their time as a student, and what kind of graduates you are producing.

He has been taking the time in his first two months here to try and understand the institution and the climate, the organization. “It’s been about talking less and listening more, I am proud that I have been able to do that because it is sometimes easier to talk than it is to listen.”

“One of the foremost things for me has been about forging a strong relationship with our Students Association.”

The position of the Director of Student Services is now reporting to the VP Academic, as supposed to the President. This means that we could see stronger integration between the academic and student service areas of the student experience.

At Brandon University, Tom Brophy did a great deal of work trying to foster a better University climate for Indigenous students.

The Journal interviewed him just prior to The Indigenous Students Forum, where many concerns about the shortcomings of Saint Mary’s were raised. Brophy said he is trying to understand the climate more and more in Nova Scotia, since the heritage and circumstance of First Nations communities varies from province to province.

He made mention of the plan to hire a full time staff support for Indigenous students, and there has been talk of having and Elder available on campus.

Another key concern for students that is growing is the demand for mental health services on campus. Student Services is responsible for personal counselling, career counselling and academic coaching. The Healthy Minds Team and Peer Support also fall under the same umbrella.

“We’ve seen demand for these service increase exponentially in many cases across the country, and I think we have an opportunity to grow and improve our services.”

Neil Van Horne