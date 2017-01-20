Get Back to Feeling

For whatever reason I have a great love for the intangible workings of our world. Things that are not apparent seem to capture my attention the most, making psyche my all-time favourite thing to analyze/observe and study. As I’ve grown older I’ve begun to realize that people are more likely to become reserved and distant over time.

There’s a tendency to shield our true feelings from one another out of fear, and an unwillingness to invest in what we consider ‘unimportant’ human interactions. For instance, someone might be experiencing a bad day and because they’ve projected that unto us we internalize it without taking a step back and trying to understand why they would act in such a way. Perhaps they’re having a bad day and you just happened to cross paths with them at an unfortunate time.

Ultimately, it comes down to the question of why should one even care? Honestly, why should I care about someone and how their day went? What does the cashier at my local grocery store mean to me? Why is forcing a smile necessary? Why should I hold the door for the individual behind me? If you answered all of these questions with: because it’s the Canadian thing to do, pat yourself on the back! Really though, why be kind? We need to be kind because social interactions are a fundamental part of our human existence. We’re not robots that are programmed to work 9-5pm and simply rest up for the next day, rather we’re people with emotions and feelings. Happiness is fundamentally what we all strive for, therefore we all owe it to each other and ourselves to be kind. It’s as simple as that.

As children we are introduced into the world wanting to embrace everything. We look at the world with curiosity. If you ever look into a child’s eyes the first thing you notice is how receptive they are of your every move, and how their facial expressions tend to mimic the aura that you project. Children also have a tendency to see the good in everyone and we are fascinated by this innocence, which is why we do whatever we can to not disturb their peace. Yet as children grow older the euphoria that is evidently present tends to slowly dwindle. Life hits us with bigger blows over time and that becomes our world. Some of us unfortunately become engulfed and feel like we’ve lost control of the steering wheel and overtime we lose hope and just live without REALLY living. Knowing this what steps can we take to make an effort to really LIVE?

By feeling and becoming in touch with our emotions and feelings. So, BE passionate, do what makes YOU happy, and most importantly be KIND.

Zahra Dhubow

News Editor