Enactus Launches “Square Roots” Project

There’s buzz around the Sobey School Business Development Centre, as Cortrell Thomas and Mikel Kelsie, two young men from Unique Square, take phone calls from eager community members excited to receive their first twenty pound bundle of root vegetables from the Annapolis Valley. Cortrell and Mikel started their social business, Square Roots, with the help of Enactus Saint Mary’s. They learned about social enterprise through the training portion of OPtions Youth, an Enactus program they both took part in.

“We had a pitch competition and I wanted to address food waste and find a solution for that. We can definitely cater to the people that are having barriers for purchasing healthy food,” says Kelsie.

Square Roots is a bi-weekly root vegetable delivery program that aims to assist in fighting food insecurity in Halifax. The program is designed with the social mission to both provide affordable, local vegetables to low income families, as well as divert food waste. 50% of produce grown in Nova Scotia goes to waste each year (according to CBC news). With over 3,000 farms in Nova Scotia the waste adds up to tonnes each year. Square Roots aims to lower this statistic by working with farmers in the Annapolis Valley to feed Halifax families.

”Grocery stores have a strict standard for vegetables they are willing to sell. Any potato that is more than 5% blemished is discarded and not sold. Misshapen or ugly vegetables are also rejected by grocery stores” says Ross Arsenault, Co-President of Enactus Saint Mary’s. “Mikel and Cortrell saw an opportunity to reduce waste while also providing an affordable, healthy food option to members of their community.”

At any given time, individuals have the ability to opt-in to purchasing bundles, or donate a box of vegetables to a family in need. Bundles are sold two to five times cheaper than grocery store rates. As a business run out of Saint Mary’s, Square Roots also offers discounted rates to students.

“Students in Halifax could benefit from this program. Everyone needs to eat, no matter what your income is,” says Kelsie.

The team is also in the process of rolling out a token program for those who cannot afford full meals on a regular basis. These tokens or “chips” would be purchased by community members and distributed to those in need. These chips are then redeemed at local restaurants for hearty meals made from excess ingredients.

The program’s first delivery will be January 28th. To learn more information about Square Roots, and find out ways to sign-up, visit enactussmu.ca.

Leslie Gates

Co- Director of Fundraising, Marketing, and University Affairs

Enactus