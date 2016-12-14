CLARI Opens at SMU

It has been opened for only a month or so, but lots of excitement seems to be stirring from CLARI. CLARI stands for Change Lab Action Research Initiative. This innovative center aims to introduce two components, one of which is called Action Research, which encourages discussion and activity based on, “a cycle of try-measure-improve” (http://smu.ca/research/clari/). The second component of the center called Change Lab, promotes a space for like-minded individuals to freely discuss their collective concerns and issues. I had the wonderful opportunity to visit the space, located on the 3rd floor of the atrium, and really take in its character. Something about the space speaks to my creativity, whether it’s the pot light fixtures that highlight the room, the orange accents that spice up the flow of color, the large beige walls panelled by computer screens, or the local art pieces throughout the space that capture the essence of Nova Scotia. The openness of CLARI stimulates visualizations of what meetings in the space could potentially look like.

Liz Galbraith, the Network Manager of CLARI, really took me under her wing and gave me what she called a “two cent tour” of the space. CLARI was established with the collaboration of 7 educational institutions that include: Acadia University, Cape Breton University, Mount Saint Vincent University, Saint Francis Xavier University, Saint Mary’s University, Nova Scotia Community College, and Université Sainte-Anne. Through the joint efforts of various academic experts, CLARI was brought to fruition with funding from the Minister of Labour and Advanced Education. The idea of CLARI evolved from a need to allocate space to community groups that would appreciate an innovative location to collaborate and develop strategies to improve the social and economic situations of Nova Scotians. Currently, ENACTUS – an active entrepreneurial driven society, that makes an effort to reach out to communities – has made a great deal of use of the room. Peering through the sign in book, I could see that multiple groups of people have already accessed CLARI. I can see this space being a hub of great discussions and breakthroughs. To my surprise, I was informed that any community action driven society/group that needed a space for idea creation could access the room! That being said, if you have any questions regarding CLARI you can always contact Liz Galbraith: liz.galbraith@smu.ca.

Zahra Dhubow

News Editor