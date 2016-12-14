CASA vs CFS

Tuition, tuition, tuition. Where does one even begin to emphasize this ginormous sum? StudentsNS, a network of post-secondary associations working together to address the concerns of students in Nova Scotia, estimates that on average each Nova Scotian graduate has a debt totaling $30,200. With an incurrence of debt that is equivalent to a new car, it makes one question what exactly we are doing collectively to help offset these costs and make sure the level of tuition does not incrementally rise every year.

On the federal level, student bodies are represented by interest/lobby groups that aim to ultimately advocate for student issues with a predominant interest in addressing tuition. SMUSA, as well as other student associations, is affiliated with the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA), an institutional interest/lobby group that aims to work alongside the federal government to develop policies that favour students. CASA represents more than 300,000 students nationally. Another equally effective student organization, the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS), which is well-known nationally for rallying students for the recent AllOutNov2, represents 650,000 students. These two student organizations focus on defending the needs of students through quite different strategies, but ultimately in hopes of acquiring the same objective.

CASA adopts a more round-table approach in lobbying. Which generally means that CASA chooses to see the government as an entity that will help facilitate student financial needs, therefore their pragmatic approach aims to engage with government officials in helping to come up with alternative solutions to ensure benefits for students.

CASA sees that the best way to provide opportunity for students is to create strong relations between policy makers and the student body in hopes that there is effective change, but within the scope of mutual understanding. Critics say that this approach waters down the robust mobilization of students to really tackle the needs that pertain to them.

CFS’s central aim is to challenge tuition hikes, but also maintains attempts in addressing the multifaceted problems faced by students. On the society website, under the banner “issues”, one can see a list of relevant concerns that range from water rights to sexual violence. CFS believes that it is fundamentally important to represent all student matters on the federal level, whether or not these issues are associated with tuition. Critics of CFS’s manifold approach claim that it is in students’ best interest for representative bodies to stick to the issue of tuition as opposed to dividing up the objective in attempts of addressing multiple issues. CFS is also well-known for its highly optimistic goals that include the implementation of public and free post-secondary education. These goals have reflected into active initiatives on student campuses that range anywhere from protests to various social campaigns. The consciousness raising and more passive aggressive method of CFS versus the pragmatic and balanced method of CASA, really sets a divide amongst student national representatives.

On behalf of Saint Mary’s University students, SMUSA recently partook in the annual Advocacy Weeks that ran from November 7th – 18th. As outlined in a press release, SMUSA targeted the addressment of key concerns which included, “increasing grants to students, international student healthcare, and funding for unpaid work terms”. According to Kazi Rahman, our SMUSA President, the Nova Scotia Advocacy Week was filled with multiple discussion with government officials that included: Darrell Samson (MP Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook), Andy Fillmore (MP Halifax), Terry Mercer (Senator), Sean Fraser (MP Central Nova), Scott Brison (President of the Treasury Board of Canada), and many more. The Advocacy Week held in Ottawa brought to the table key concerns that impact students on a national scale. Under the umbrella of CASA, SMUSA advocated for, “the establishment of an interest-free grace period, the increase of funding for master’s and doctoral students, funding for a mental health disability assessment, investment for full funding towards the Post-Secondary Student Support Program, the creation of the Reconciliation through Post-Secondary Education Program, investing in experiential learning opportunities, the adoption of the Canada Training Incentive, support from the government for graduate research, and government investment in OERs” (CASA: Inclusivity and Innovation, pg. 2). Through these collaborative efforts one can hope that student voices are being heard and that there continues to be progress in generating better outcomes for students.

Zahra Dhubow

News Editor