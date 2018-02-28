Board of Directors Candidate Profiles





Hello everyone



It’s my pleasure to introduce myself. I am Henry Haoyang Peng and I’m from China. I’m a 3rd year Bachelor of Commerce student with majoring in Global Business Management. I am a volunteer with Enactus and also a member of Sobey School of Business Commerce Society. I am also a member of the SMU tennis team and a stock market investment and venture capital of private research group. I was a 2+2 study project student before I had come to SMU. I worked at the student association of Public Relations Department and Financial Association Propaganda Department at GCU. I am the captain and founder of International Business School soccer team. I was in GuangFa Securities Company as a Trainee and worked in The China Export Commodities Fair.

I am excited to be running for SMUSA Board of Directors. My motivation is I love SMU and I am up for making SMU better. I wish I can give an eloquent Asian voice to let more SMU students know about SMUSA. I love student politics and I can represent the students’ policies to improve the life and study of our students. As an international university, at SMU it doesn’t matter whatever you are different skin or different nations, all of us should be respected. I have a large challenge but I can change and make an impact. We have innovation as our ideology. My attitude to achieve. My stand to be sincere. Be your promises and be positive. Be honest and harmonious. Peace & Love.

Sincerely,

Henry

Hello,

My name is, Oyindamola Oluwagbeminiyi Oshobu (aka Damola). I am a 5th year commerce student studying Finance. I’ve been an active part of the Saint Mary’s University Community through The Big Three Residence Committee, SMU Senate, Multicultural Committee, Bangladeshi Society, African Society and as a Residence Service Officer. I am very grateful to be able to say I have devoted time working immensely with amazing individuals to benefit our community and our incredible diverse school. It is my passion to give back to SMU and help be a part of the team trying to make a difference whenever I can. Also, a fun fact about me is that I love to cook really spicy foods!

Sincerely,

Damola

Hello,

I have always been very interested to know more about Saint Mary’s University Students’ Association (SMUSA). I’ve always had a great urge for restoring the humanities on campus someday and to actually take the initiative of making some rapid and efficient changes at SMU which I believe the executives and most of the leaders of SMU succeeded to a greater extent. This time I am willing to take one step forward to achieve this target which has been set really high already by my mentors and seniors. Hey people, I’m running for the Saint Mary’s University Students’ Association (SMUSA) Board of Directors. I’ve been an active volunteer at school for over two years now. This time, I’m here to serve you all at the Board governance with my time, energy and effort. I strongly believe that both physical health and mental health are equally important for all human beings. Let us all come together and create a great atmosphere with our positive energy. I always want to help people unconditionally because that’s the motto of my life and hence why I wanted to take this initiative to be the voice of all my fellow students and represent you all at the Board. This election is not going to change me as a person and I’ll always be there as a human being to inspire you all in the long run with my “never give up” attitude. Your love and support are enough motivation for me to pursue this journey.

Sincerely,

Salman

Braden is a second-year commerce student from Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Majoring in Computing and Information Systems with a minor in History, Braden has a love for technology, telecommunications, politics, history, and economics. Professionally, Braden works part-time as a Specialist for Apple and is the Director of Technology for Enactus. He spends much of his free time traveling and spending time with his dog, Sniper. As a member of the Board of Directors Braden plans to bring honesty, transparency, and straightforwardness. He believes strongly in listening to the students’ concerns and implementing their ideas. His platform starts with student engagement, board transparency, and election reform. If there is something you would like to see different at Saint Mary’s, go to bradenforboard.com to submit your idea!

Thank you,

Braden R. Newell

Hi everyone!

My name is Franklyn T. Southwell. I’m a first-year student studying in the faculty of arts program hoping to complete a double major in Political Science and Global Business Management. My ambition is to one day get involved in the arena of Politics and become the Prime Minister of my home country Antigua & Barbuda, which is a twin island nation in the Caribbean. I am contesting for Board based on my interest in being an advocate for the student body. If elected I will certainly work on creating a solid foundation between the student body and the board. I will be open to heeding all concerns expressed from my fellow students and working on finding a solution to their concerns. I am a man of integrity, so I hope to bring forward this attribute so all the students can develop a sense of confidence in me, so the students always feel comfortable with every decision I make on their behalf. Aside from academics, I currently live in Loyola residence and I have been actively involved on campus by forming my own charitable society called the Friends of Halo Society, which seeks at uplifting the community. Since its inception last semester, we have aided the Adsum for women and children with needed supplies, and now we are currently working with the Joesph Howe elementary school. I formed this society based on my empathy for those in need. I am also an active member of the Caribbean society and I have participated in numerous events throughout campus hosted by SMUSA, the International Centre, and Reslife. I personally love socializing and I’m very outspoken. I am a big NBA and WWE fan. I also watch a lot of news and I am a big POWER fan. I love partying, watching movies, making new friends and I am an avid social media user, so feel free to add me on snapchat: franks_268, or facebook: Franklyn Trevor Southwell. Feel free to always reach out to me to ask anything. I am an attentive listener and I give my genuine opinion on any issue asked of me.

You can always reach out to me at:

FACEBOOK: Franklyn T. Southwell

Snapchat: Franks_268

Twitter: Franks_dem

Instagram: Frank_268

Sincerely,

Franklyn

Hello fellow SMUdents!

My name is Azhar Rahman, and I’m a 3rd year finance student from the island of Mauritius. While being an RA, I also have a part-time job in retail. Thanks to my past experience and knowledge of resources available on campus, the Board of Directors position is a perfect fit for me. I am a student just like any of you, willing to learn and grow with the university. The proof that I’ll always be here to listen and be your voice is shown as I am the first ever SMU candidate to be using recycled paper in all of my posters. Do approach me anytime you see me around campus. I’m always happy to entertain a conversation with you! I really hope that I can get your support and maintain the ongoing improvement of our student association. Vote Azhar!

Hello Everyone!

Welcome on board to flight 001 where our final destination is island BFSMU, Brighter Future for Saint Mary’s Univeristy. On our flight today I am most honoured to declare my competence as SMUSA Board of Directors or pilot of this aircraft. I am committed and dedicated to play a role in developing policies to improve your quality of life and educational experience here at SMU. Standing at 4’9 I am an optimistic 2nd year international psychology student from Jamaica. I am enthused by people and one of my biggest hopes for you is continued success. I am an advocate for a more fulfilling university experience. I know how important it is to be represented and diverse. Being 3213 km away from home, I know how important it is to feel like you belong. We are on this journey together and it’s important for us to make it worthwhile. I will extend myself to being your voice and most of all being a listening ear. I am a candidate in this election because of my genuine passion for leadership and willingness to demonstrate service over self. I want to serve you. I want to contribute to making SMU your home even if you are not an international student and live down the street. Trust and believe in me. I look forward to being your pilot, Safe flight ✈

Hi guys,

My name Sophia Okoroafor and I am a 2nd year Human Resource and Industrial Management international student, form Nigeria. What can I say about me? I am running for the SMUSA Board of Directors, I have two siblings and I love to dance and hang out with my friends whenever I am not either working or being crushed by school work. I am an easy-going person who genuinely enjoys talking to people. Fun fact about me is that I went to an all-girls school for six years. At the school, the closest thing to technology you were allowed to bring was a touch light, no phones, no laptops or any other technology. To have fun I had to talk to the people around me, so I guess that’s why I prefer talking to people and quite bad at replying to any text messages.

Sincerely,

Sophia

I am Ahammad Hassan Monzoor, a second year BA student in Political Science and Criminology. Born and raised in Dhaka, Bangladesh, I came to Canada to pursue my undergraduate degree. Knowing no one, I ended up making friends all over the globe. Meeting both internationals and locals, I got to know a lot of people and learn about their different cultures. Open-mindedness, reliability and motivation are the three key attributes to successful co-operation with everyone. First, being open-minded means being open to anything new and being open to difference. The fact is, we are a diverse community. I want to give all of you a voice by raising my voice for each and every one of you. Second, reliability is a key characteristic considering the responsibilities of being a board member. Third, I am highly motivated to make a difference for us. I do not want to look at the past and talk about what has been done wrong. Rather, I want to contribute something towards our future. It is the future that we can change. It is not about yesterday, I am talking now for our tomorrow. It is the time to step up and make a difference. My motivation to serve on the board is to get a voice as a student. Usually, someone represents you, yet I am motivated to include my own ideas. Instead of being represented, I want to represent. What excites me joining this board, in particular, is its diversity which I want to extend even more. Further, I love to work with other people and thrilled to support SMUdents by working progressively and persistently to improve their university experience. All of this contributes to my passion, which I want to pursue by joining the Board of Directors.

Sincerely,

Ahammad

My name is Malia Major. I am a first-year business student looking to become a Marketing and Management Major, who minors in Spanish. As an international student coming from the Bahamas, I have had to adjust and make a lot of changes coming to a new country and starting a new school. However, I believe that being an international student provides me with an advantage that not everyone has. Now, in my second semester I hope to make a change and become as involved as possible, which is why I am not only a proud member of the SMU Caribbean Society and SMU friends of Halo Society, but also a motivated candidate for the SMUSA Board of Directors this year. I am both honored and excited to be able to run for Board of Directors to help the students of Saint Mary’s University in any way that I can. There is one urging force pushing me to run for a position on the Board, and that is not only my love for SMU, but for you here reading this. My passion revolves around people and if you elect me I will be committed to you and only you. We together can do better to ensure that student life is one of the best among universities around the world. I feel we as an international committee have a unique opportunity to do this as we can embrace and innovate to endorse people from every part of the world. Being an international student, I can also connect better with other international communities on campus. Although I will be dealing with policy, policy is only effective if it applies to the people it is set for so I hope that you don’t simply vote for me, but vote for the best person for the job.

Sincerely,

Malia