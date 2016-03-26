Africa Night brings the party (and the problems)

The African Society is under construction and facing an existential crisis. The membership has grown and a new body of policy is pending approval by SMUSA, defining a partnership between them and Dalhousie’s African Student Association. Why the sudden action? There’s a new President in town. Over 50 members joined SMASS since September and were quickly introduced to the effects of a budding feud between the old regime and a new leader, now dubbed “tyrant”.

The Former President of the society in 1998 returned to Saint Mary’s and won the SMASS election in 2015. He brought with him an older vision of the society that includes an education based approach, teaching students about Africa’s rich history. Despite his experience, if the President were to open the society finance binder in front of you today, he would point to a pile of questionable cheque stubs and tell you he doesn’t know why they were spent.

Thousands of dollars in cheques went to volunteer board members in previous years. Re-ceipts were poorly recorded before being thrown in the trash, where the President eventually found them. SMASS and DASA were also forced to replace $1,300 that the former DASA Presi-dent ran away with in 2014. “We inherit problems from previous years every year because things are done the exact same way”.

Among other grievances, the Society President complains that student-lead African socie-ties on other campuses are excluded from the community. Discussions about including societies from St. Francis Xavier, Mount Saint Vincent and Université Sainte-Anne began at the end of the summer but DASA voted against it.

Since he first attempted to track money and report mishandled funds, Manaf Zora faced serious backlash from his own board as well as DASA’s. The two have collaborated on (and benefited from) joint events for at least 4 years, each board consisting of the same core group of people exchanging positions at the end of their terms. As soon he began investigating, both so-cieties started buzzing.

The previous SMASS board members worked closely with DASA for several years. “[The] DASA board had cheques written in their name from the last African Night of 2015, without any trace or receipt”, says Zora. He also received a copy of the bi-annual financial report which societies must submit to the Student’s Association. The report quoted a cost of $47,000 to host Africa Night at the World Trade Centre but the receipts don’t account for that whole amount. Money went missing under previous management.

The new leader had several complaints about the the society’s operations – “in the last three years, Saint Mary’s [has] spent an average of $3,000 more than DAL [on Africa Night], yet the profit was split 50/50 between the two societies”. He cites several other cases of mishandled finances as well as ‘inner circle’ style politics as his reason for breaking away from the DAL so-ciety.

The SMUSA Society Constitution says “all assets and funds received by the Society are inherently the property of the Students’ Association” yet volunteer board members used society funds without proper approval for reasons that are still unknown. Even more, if any international members received society funds as payment (for photography, as an example) it would be a di-rect violation of Canada’s immigration policy. There are different rules for employment on- and off-campus for international students, but in both cases a volunteer board member of a non-profit

organization is not meant to be paid. Is the African Society a non-profit organization? Everyone seems to think so.

There is some debate over that though, and this is where the Presidents of SMASS and DASA disagree. Is the society primarily a business that serves the interests of it’s investors (sponsors), or a non-profit that serves the interests of students?

The Journal asked Lynn Mwakutireni, President of DASA, if she thought students had a right to see society budgets. “I think student’s shouldn’t fully know the budget of Africa Night because some of the people that work on Africa Night are paid for their services. If students fully know, they perceive those students negatively. Africa Night, it’s mostly business. The only part of the budget that we show to the students, which they need to know, is the cost of their meal”.

By February, Africa Night was planned and fully sponsored as an independent event. Stu-dents and volunteers suddenly became concerned about rumours of destabilization — the Saint Mary’s African Society was set to host the celebration alone for the first time in 20 years.

Former board members rallied support among non-members and some volunteers against the SMASS President while DASA sought mediation from a third party. The Dalhousie Student Union and the Saint Mary’s Students’ Association agreed to mediate.

“My priority wasn’t to fix their problems but to make Africa Night happen” said SMUSA President Amali Armony. He calls it “a clash of ideas and a clash of egos”.

“The university and student’s association are forced to pick a side, and I think that goes against what the purpose of the event is.” When asked his opinion of the purpose of the event, he responded “to create awareness and to expose the Nova Scotian community to African culture, and also for the Africans themselves to celebrate their culture”.

Once the DAL and SMU Student Associations were alerted to suspicious financial re-cords, they were forced to choose between freezing both societies or getting them to work toge-ther until summer. “To put a society under review means we have to shut down the society and freeze all their accounts, which means Africa Night wouldn’t happen.” In other words, if SMUSA had responded to the allegations, neither event could have been planned.

On corruption, Armony commented “I wouldn’t cast the blame on societies as a whole, whether it’s DASA or SMASS, but there were certain individuals that did mismanage money. It’s just like in any other organization, that can happen. Is the actual society corrupt? No, it’s not. Are the students right now corrupt? They have done questionable things. But those things [have been] addressed and are being addressed. Both student associations – DAL and Saint Mary’s – will be conducting reviews of both societies in terms of their practices and their constitutions once we get Africa Night [finalized].”

He then posited that the only other African event of the same calibre is the African Festi-val of Arts and Culture – the same group SMASS had organized their independent event with in February. Fortunately, AFAC was able to organize a successful gala event at Mount Saint Vin-cent University after learning that plans had changed.

“We gathered enough funds to have African Night at Saint Mary’s. [It was] fully paid without borrowing money from the university. The venue was set, the performances were plan-ned and 30% of the tickets were sold. We were fully supported by the Nova Scotian African community, sponsored by Aramark and approved by SMUSA. [Despite] all of the above, we were forced to cancel our event and join DASA … they finally ended up getting all their requests on a golden plate” said the SMASS President.

Formally, the by-laws give the Society President a lot of power. They’re in charge of “all the activities and interactions of the Society”. However, all societies are ultimately accountable

to the Student’s Association. So when SMUSA intervenes in society affairs to make a final deci-sion on their behalf, it can never be good for morale.

After a few broken agreements, a lot of resignations and one forged signature, SMASS volunteers were thrown into a cacophony of rushed decisions, auditions and training sessions in preparation for a hastily planned event. The effect was discouraging.

Most of the members and volunteers aren’t updated to all of this year’s changes.

“We have had a serious decline in dedication and enthusiasm” said Mwila Kapumpa, member of 2 years. “There is a lack of organization and lack of dedication between all members of the soci-ety” said Ahmed Aly. Bvumai Kurebgaseka added “it’s now more of a duty than a desire for the people involved”.

“I have a lot of friends who go to Saint Mary’s. People call me randomly, [saying] ‘oh this is what I heard, is it true that …’ You’re constantly trying to dodge this or dodge that, or answer and explain. If you don’t explain, you look bad. If you do explain, you look bad”. Yet Mwakutireni also admits that a certain amount of accountability is expected of a leader. “If you are over the age of 18, there’s a certain level of maturity that is expected of you. You’re supposed to be accountable for your actions, not just from a moral perspective but from an ethical and bu-siness perspective”.

The muddled water has, in a way, cleared the view into some deeper issues regarding SMASS and the community as a whole. As Mwila Kapumpa put it, “rumours have gone around that DASA and SMASS don’t get along due to personal issues [between] the members, but if per-sonal issues can disrupt the standing of a society then the society has no foundation from the be-ginning and needs better management and understanding as to what the societies are for” and also who they are for.

The by-laws state that membership is open to all students enrolled at the University. Yet even when they are from the same continent, some have complained that they were denied on the basis of race. A South African national was rejected because of his caucasian background. Afri-can Nova Scotian, mixed race and Arab students have also been rejected. Of the 51 new mem-bers recruited this year, none knew that they were actually allowed to join.

The same ambiguity applies to the DAL society. When asked who is allowed mem-bership, Mwakutireni responded “any student of African descent who is a DAL student. Anyone who’s not can be an honorary member”. An honorary member has obligations just like regular members, but they can’t vote. Since neither society upholds a membership fee or formal process there’s no consistent basis for rejection, either. A caucasian South African can join, attend mee-tings and volunteer but their vote wouldn’t be considered equally. The same student at Saint Mary’s would be discouraged from joining at all. Effectively, students are deterred from pur-suing full membership because they can be rejected on the basis of race and nationality.

None of this practice is specified in SMU nor DAL’s constitutions. DSU President Dan Nicholson says “We don’t have any exclusion policies. You pretty much just have to be a stu-dent”.

Exactly who and for what purpose are these societies intended? A student community of African descent needs to assemble and define their purpose rather than operating on ‘common sense’ racialism and nationalism. African histories and cultures have already been skewed and erased from Western discourse while this divided community considers dissolving from it altoge-ther. Although she was speaking of denying sponsorships at the time, Mwakutireni illuminated an important point. By dissolving now, “you’re saying we’re just going to run our societies to the ground and make nothing of them”.

SMASS has received certificates and other accolades from a list of organizations this year: the United African Canadian Women’s Association, the African Diaspora Association of the Maritimes, the African Festival of Art and Culture, African Museum of Nova Scotia and the Africville Genealogy Society. They hosted ‘Welcome to Africa’ where media outlets and com-munity leaders were in attendance. They held several professional training workshops, visited the Africville Museum and promoted a mentorship program through the Black Business Initiative. Two Nova Soctian ministers and one from PEI recognized the society as ‘the most educational African society in the maritimes’. They’ve also committed all Africa Night profits to Enactus in a project to drill a well in West Africa. 2016 has introduced the most diverse membership that the society has ever seen – inviting Caribbeans, African Nova Scotians, people of Asian descent and many others with an interest in African history. They even started a podcast. If this isn’t the image of SMASS that members want to see, now would be the time to design alternatives.

*Want to share your perspective? Send Letters to the Editor to: editor.thejournal@smu.ca*

Sandra C. Hannebohm