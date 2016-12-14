7 Things to do in Halifax Over the Break

1. Go to Chritma-dome! Go ahead celebrate the holidays in THE MOST Haligonian way possible. Get your drink on, dance your butt off, and eat a donair. December 14th, 9pm-3:30am, The Dome

2. Go see “A Christmas Carol” at the Neptune Theatre. A classic live play! Shows start December 13th. Tickets start at $23!

3. Attend the Holiday Market at Historic Properties. Pick up something home-made for your favourite Aunt and enjoy the lights. Happening every weekend until December 18th.

4. Complain about Global Warming when there is no snow on Christmas monrning.

5. Go see the Inuit Art Sale and Open House. Located at 5516 North December 10th and 17th, 10-5pm.

6. Attend a Paint Nite! If you’re a fist time user you can get 30% making the $45 admission fee much less. Visit www.paintnite.com to find a painting you like.

7. Skate at The Emera Oval! Enjoy a truly Canadian way to enjoy the season and exercise in the great outdoors. Renting your skates is free!

The Journal Staff