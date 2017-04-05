CASA Commends Federal Budget

The Federal Government recently released their 2017 Budget and CASA, the Canadian Alliance of Students’ Associations released their thoughts on the budget and what it means for post-secondary students in Canada. CASA praised the budget, saying that it fulfills promises that Trudeau made for students during the election and that the government is branching out to First Nations students and non-traditional learners such as mature students.

As a member of both CASA and StudnetsNS, SMUSA also supports this budget. President of StudentsNS and SMUSA VP of Equity and Wellness, Collette Robert says “This year’s federal budget includes many important investments for students in Nova Scotia including more funding for the Youth Employment Strategy, closing the funding gap for the Post-Secondary Student Support Program that supports indigenous students, and more financial assistance for part-time and mature learners.

In general, the budget also recognized investments in research and innovation, a National Strategy to Address Gender Based Violence, and paid work-integrated learning opportunities.” Th e budget will be gone through line by line over the next months to determine if it will pass or not, which it likely will as Trudeau has a majority government.

Erika MacDonald

Editor-in-Chief