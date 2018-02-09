10 (Stylish) Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Hello lovely SMUdents, I’m Eunice, a 4th year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Development Studies with a minor in French. I am the Founder of the Fashion & Lifestyle Blog (ChicBeauty In & Out). During my leisure time, you will either find me browsing to broaden my horizon or reading novels. Go ahead and check out my blog posts on www.chicbeautyinandout.com and oh, don’t forget to subscribe and join the fab family and be the first to know when there’s a new post!

I’m spilling all the beans on 10 winter wardrobe essentials . Let’s continue, shall we?

Wool coat: Think of colors such as black, gray, camel or olive to help you look chic and definitely help you stay warm. Turtleneck sweater: It is good to be worn as a layer. Pair it with knee high boots, leather pants and girl you are going to be cozy, plus look stylish during winter. Beanie or ear muffs are key essentials for winter. You do not want your ears to get so cold, right? So, get yourself a beanie or ear muffs to protect you from the chill. Buy any color of your choice. Socks, scarf are a must! Handwarmers/gloves/mittens: Select a pair that gives you the comfort to text on your phone and also keeps you warm while waiting for the bus! Lace up/knee-high boots: Look for colourblocking accents or black/brown to add a classy look to your outfit. Faux fur vest is just an elegant way of staying warm. Sweater dresses why not be cute, warm and classy. It’s a win-win. Snow or rain boots: A necessity that can become a fashionable accessory Puffer coat: Stay warm, cozy and cute.

P.S: Check out how I style a sweater dress, lace up boots plus a faux fur vest on my blog!

I hope you are fully ready now to start your winter and you are inspired to also stay chic. If you have any questions, you can be sure to reach me out at chicbeautyinandout@gmail.com. All the best in your exams and stay winning.

